S.Korea April 1-20 exports surge 45.4% y/y - customs agency

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports during the first 20 days of April surged 45.4% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Wednesday, underpinning a recovery in demand and hopes for a swifter economic rebound.

Breakdown of data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 38.2%, 54.9% and 81.6%, respectively, while those to China, the United States and the European Union soared 35.8%, 39.4% and 63.0%.

Imports for the same period increased 31.3% on year, leading to a provisional $2.03 billion trade deficit.

Full-month data is due on May 1. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)