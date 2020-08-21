Market News
August 21, 2020

S.Korea Aug 1-20 exports drop 7% on-year, less than in July

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports contracted by a smaller percentage in the first 20 days of August than in July, data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Friday.

Exports contracted 7% from a year earlier in the period, a versus a drop of 13% in the comparable period in July. Imports declined 12.8% on-year in the first 20 days of August.

Overseas sales to China, its biggest trading partner, fell 0.2% while that to the United States rose 6.2%.

Full month trade data for August will be released on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

