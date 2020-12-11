Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea Dec 1-10 exports surge 26.9% y/y on chip boost, strong global demand

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports during the first 10 days of December jumped 26.9% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Friday, thanks to a sales boost in major products including semiconductors and as overseas demand continued to improve.

Data also showed imports grew 7.9% during the same period.

Exports and imports jumped 20.5% and 8.2%, respectively, in the Nov. 1-10 period.

By products, exports of semiconductor, cars and mobile phone soared 52.1%, 22.4% and 59.6% respectively.

By destination, those to China, the United States and the European Union expanded 12.1%, 23.1% and 45.6%, respectively.

Data for the full month will be released on Jan. 1, 2021. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

