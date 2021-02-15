S.Korea Feb 1-10 exports surge 69.1% y/y -customs agency

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Monday.

The breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation’s top export item, jumped 57.9% during the period, while shipments to China and the United States soared 65.7% and 91.4%, respectively.

Imports also surged 71.9% year-on-year. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue)