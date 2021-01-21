S.Korea Jan 1-20 exports expand 10.6% y/y, sharper than in Dec

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports grew at a much sharper pace in the first 20 days of January, customs agency data showed on Thursday.

Outbound shipments increased 10.6% year-on-year for the period versus a gain of 1.2% in the comparable period of December 2020.

A breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors soared 11.6%, while those of mobile phones and cars surged 60.5% and 15.7%, respectively.

Full-month data for January will be released on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue)