S.Korea July 1-10 exports jump 14.1% y/y - customs agency

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korean exports for the first 10 days of July rose 14.1% year-on-year to $15.08 billion, customs agency data showed on Monday, slowing from a 40.8% surge in the June 1-10 period.

Shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 15.6%, 19.3% and 54.2%, respectively, while overall exports to China, United States and European Union increased 1.6%, 32.2% and 26.9%.

Imports during the same period expanded 33.3% to $19.01 billion, bringing the trade balance to a $3.92 billion deficit. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)