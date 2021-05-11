S.Korea May 1-10 exports surge 81.2% y/y - customs agency

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korean exports for the first 10 days of the month surged 81.2% year-on-year to $12.5 billion, customs agency data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a strong recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products soared 51.9%, 358.4% and 128.2%, respectively, while those to China, United States and European Union jumped 45.5%, 139.2% and 123.2%.

Imports during the same period rose 51.5% to $14.6 billion, bringing the trade balance to a $2.2 billion deficit. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)