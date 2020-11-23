S.Korea Nov 1-20 exports rise 11.1% on year

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Korean exports grew 11.1% in the first 20 days of November from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, reversing a 5.9% decline in the previous month, helped by strong chip sales and overseas demand.

Shipments of chips surged 21.9%, while those of cars and mobile phones jumped 11.9% and 36.2% each.

A breakdown of data also showed exports to China, United States and European Union expanded by 7.2%, 15.4% and 31.4%, respectively.

Imports rose 1.3% in the first 20 days of the month.

Full-month trade data will be released on Dec. 1. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)