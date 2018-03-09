FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018

S.Korea says exports recovery to continue, uncertain trade environment a risk

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports will continue to recover along with factory production and investment activity, even as uncertainties related to trade and monetary policy remain, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Exports to Europe and China are robust as demand for semiconductors and electronic components lifts overall shipments from South Korea, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.

The ministry added the economy faces uncertainties such as possible Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and changes in the trade environment.

South Korea’s trade ministry will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

