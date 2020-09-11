S.Korea Sept 1-10 exports fall at slower pace helped by chip sales

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports for the first 10 days of September fell but at a far slower pace than in August due to strong chip sales and improved demand from major trading partners.

Exports for the first 10 days of the month slipped 0.2% from the same period a year earlier, according to Korea Customs Service data on Friday, and compared with a 23.7% drop in the Aug. 1-10 period. Imports, however, dropped 7.6%.

Data also showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, the nation’s top export item, surged 43.2% in Sept. 1-10, while exports to China, the country’s biggest trading partner, also jumped 9.7%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)