Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2020 / 12:08 AM / in an hour

S.Korea's April 1-20 exports collapse as pandemic wrecks global demand

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports for the first 20 days of April plunged 26.9% from a year earlier, sharply reversing 9.3% growth in the March 1-20 period, as the coronavirus crisis paralysed global supply chains and demand.

Imports also dropped 18.6%, compared to a 4.0% rise in the previous month, according to Korea Customs Service data on Tuesday.

By products, overseas sales of semiconductors tumbled 14.9%, while those of petrochemical products, car components and wireless devices plummeted 53.5%, 49.8% and 30.7%, respectively.

By destination, shipments to China fell 17.0%, while those to the United States and the European Union also slumped 17.5% and 32.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

