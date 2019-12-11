S.Korea's Dec. 1-10 exports rise, but chip sales outlook remains weak

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea posted a rare jump in exports for the first 10 days of December, helped by higher sales to China and more working days, even as a continued slump in chip sales raised questions over whether the tech industry is bottoming out.

Exports for the first 10 days of the month rose 7.7% from the same period a year earlier, while imports gained 8.0%, according to Korea Customs Service data on Wednesday.

This was the second time that exports have risen for the first 10 days of a month since April. There was also a 7.2% gain during the same period in September.

Shipments to China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, rose 6.1%, while those to the United States and the European Union rose 3.2% and 21.8%, respectively.

However, a 23.4% plunge in overseas sales of semiconductors, the country’s major export, cast a shadow over a near-term recovery of the tech industry.

Adjusted for the difference in the number of working days, average exports per working day grew 0.5% in value for the first 10 months of December year-on-year, the data showed. There were 0.5 more working days during the period from a year earlier.

South Korean exports for November fell 14.3%, far more than expected and for the 12th straight month, as semiconductor prices and sales to China continued to fall, denting hopes of the global manufacturing sector stabilising.

Heavily dependent on exports of computer chips, smartphones, cars and ships, Asia’s fourth-largest economy is headed for the worst growth in a decade even after two rate cuts and a big increase in government spending.

South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday approved a higher government budget for the next year of 512.3 trillion won ($434.40 billion) to support a faltering economy and expand welfare spending. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)