Market News
February 21, 2020 / 12:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's Feb 1-20 exports rise, but China shipments down as coronavirus hurts

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports rose 12.4% in the first 20 days of February from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, though shipments to China fell as a coronavirus outbreak there upended supply chains and hit global demand.

Exports to China, where the virus is believed to have originated, slid 3.7% year-on-year in the 20-day period, the Korea Customs Service data showed. China is South Korea’s biggest trading partner and takes in a quarter of total overseas sales.

Global shipments of semiconductor, the nation’s major exporting product, jumped 15.4% in value.

Average exports per working day, however, tumbled 9.3% during the period. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below