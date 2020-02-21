S.Korea's Feb 1-20 exports rise, but China shipments down as coronavirus hurts

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports rose 12.4% in the first 20 days of February from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, though shipments to China fell as a coronavirus outbreak there upended supply chains and hit global demand.

Exports to China, where the virus is believed to have originated, slid 3.7% year-on-year in the 20-day period, the Korea Customs Service data showed. China is South Korea’s biggest trading partner and takes in a quarter of total overseas sales.

Global shipments of semiconductor, the nation’s major exporting product, jumped 15.4% in value.

Average exports per working day, however, tumbled 9.3% during the period. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)