S.Korea's July 1-20 exports fall 12.8%, more than in June

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports fell during the first 20 days of July by a larger percentage than in June as protracted a lockdown and delay in economic reopenings across the world cut global demand.

The country’s overseas sales during July 1-20 dropped 12.8% from the same period a year earlier, while imports slid 13.7%, Korea Customs Service data showed on Tuesday.

Exports dropped 7.7% during June 1-20, while imports slumped 11.4%.

A breakdown of data showed shipments of semiconductors, South Korea’s top-selling item, fell 1.7%, while exports to China, the nation’s largest trading partner, slipped 0.8%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)