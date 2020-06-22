Healthcare
June 22, 2020 / 12:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea's June 1-20 exports fall 7.5%, slower than in May

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - South Korean exports extended their contraction during the first 20 days of June, but at a slower pace, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on global demand.

The nation’s outbound shipments dropped 7.5% during June 1-20 from the same period a year earlier, while imports slid 12.0%, Korea Customs Service data showed on Monday.

A breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation’s top-selling item, rose 2.6%, while shipments to China, South Korea’s largest trading partner, jumped 14.5%.

Exports had slumped 20.3% during May 1-20, while imports tumbled 16.7%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharamana)

