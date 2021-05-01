Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea April exports surge 41.1% y/y, sharpest in over a decade

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, May 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for April, released by the
government on Saturday(rounded):

                                  Apr    *Mar
 Balance ($ billion)            +0.39   +4.13
 Exports ($ billion)            51.19   53.78
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +41.1   +16.5
 Imports ($ billion)            50.80   49.65
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +33.9   +18.8
 Avg exports per working day    +29.4   +16.5
 (% growth vs yr ago)                  
 * Revised on Apr. 15
       
    NOTES:
    - April exports expanded 41.1% from a year earlier, the
sharpest increase since Jan. 2011 and extending the growth to a
sixth straight month, government data showed on Saturday.
    - Reuters poll: April exports were seen expanding 44.0% from
a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 14 economists
showed.
    - There were 24 working days in April, two days more than
the comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
