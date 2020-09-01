TABLE-S.Korea Aug exports drop 9.9%, beating forecast

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for August, released by the government on Tuesday(rounded): August *July Balance ($ billion) +4.12 +4.13 Exports ($ billion) 39.66 42.83 (% growth vs yr ago) -9.9 -7.1 Imports ($ billion) 35.54 38.69 (% growth vs yr ago) -16.3 -11.6 Avg exports per working day -3.8 -7.1 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on Aug. 17 NOTES: - Exports in August shrank 9.9% from a year earlier, extending the contraction into a sixth month. - Reuters poll: August exports were forecast to decline a median 11.5% year-on-year, while imports were seen plunging 15.2%, according to a Reuters poll of 11 economists. - There were 22 working days in July, 1.5 days less than the comparable month of 2019. (Reporting by Joori Roh)