Market News
September 1, 2020 / 12:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-S.Korea Aug exports drop 9.9%, beating forecast

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for August, released by
the government on Tuesday(rounded):
                                 August    *July
 Balance ($ billion)              +4.12    +4.13
 Exports ($ billion)              39.66    42.83
 (% growth vs yr ago)              -9.9     -7.1
 Imports ($ billion)              35.54    38.69
 (% growth vs yr ago)             -16.3    -11.6
 Avg exports per working day       -3.8     -7.1
 (% growth vs yr ago)                    
 * Revised on Aug. 17
       
    NOTES:
    - Exports in August shrank 9.9% from a year earlier,
extending the contraction into a sixth month.
    - Reuters poll: August exports were forecast to decline a
median 11.5% year-on-year, while imports were seen plunging
15.2%, according to a Reuters poll of 11 economists.

    - There were 22 working days in July, 1.5 days less than the
comparable month of 2019.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below