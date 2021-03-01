Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-S.Korea Feb exports expand 9.5% on-year, in line with forecasts

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for February, released by
the government on Monday (rounded):

                                  Feb     *Jan
 Balance ($ billion)            +2.71    +3.76
 Exports ($ billion)            44.81    48.02
 (% growth vs yr ago)            +9.5    +11.4
 Imports ($ billion)            42.11    44.26
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +13.9     +3.6
 Avg exports per working day    +26.4     +6.5
 (% growth vs yr ago)                  
 * Revised on Feb. 15
       
    NOTES:
    - February exports expanded for a fourth straight month and
by 9.5% from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on
Monday.
    - Reuters poll: Exports were seen increasing 9.5% from a
year earlier in February, according to a median estimate of 12
economists.
    - There were 19.5 working days in February, three days fewer
than the comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
