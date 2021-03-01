TABLE-S.Korea Feb exports expand 9.5% on-year, in line with forecasts

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for February, released by the government on Monday (rounded): Feb *Jan Balance ($ billion) +2.71 +3.76 Exports ($ billion) 44.81 48.02 (% growth vs yr ago) +9.5 +11.4 Imports ($ billion) 42.11 44.26 (% growth vs yr ago) +13.9 +3.6 Avg exports per working day +26.4 +6.5 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on Feb. 15 NOTES: - February exports expanded for a fourth straight month and by 9.5% from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Monday. - Reuters poll: Exports were seen increasing 9.5% from a year earlier in February, according to a median estimate of 12 economists. - There were 19.5 working days in February, three days fewer than the comparable month of 2020. (Reporting by Joori Roh)