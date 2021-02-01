Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea Jan exports jump 11.4% on-year, handily beating forecasts

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for January, released by
the government on Monday (rounded):

                                  Jan     *Dec
 Balance ($ billion)            +3.96    +6.77
 Exports ($ billion)            48.01    51.41
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +11.4    +12.6
 Imports ($ billion)            44.05    44.64
 (% growth vs yr ago)            +3.1     +2.2
 Avg exports per working day     +6.4     +7.9
 (% growth vs yr ago)                  
 * Revised on Jan. 15
       
    NOTES:
    - January exports expanded for a third month by 11.4% from a
year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Monday.
    - Reuters poll: Exports were seen increasing 9.8% from a
year earlier in January, according to a median estimate of 12
economists.
    - There were 22.5 working days in January, a day more than
the comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up