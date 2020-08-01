Market News
August 1, 2020 / 12:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-S.Korea July exports decline 7.0%, beats forecast

    SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for July, released by the
government on Saturday(rounded):
                                   July    *June
 Balance ($ billion)              +4.27    +3.63
 Exports ($ billion)              42.83    39.23
 (% growth vs yr ago)              -7.0    -10.9
 Imports ($ billion)              38.56    35.60
 (% growth vs yr ago)             -11.9    -11.2
 Avg exports per working day       -7.0    -18.4
 (% growth vs yr ago)                    
 * Revised on July 15
    
    NOTES:
    - Exports in July declined 7.0% from a year earlier,
extending the contraction into a fifth month.
    - Reuters poll: July exports were forecast to contract a
median 9.7% year-on-year, while imports were seen tumbling
11.5%, according to a Reuters poll of 12 economists.

    - There were 25 working days in July, same as the comparable
month of 2019.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
