TABLE-S.Korea July exports decline 7.0%, beats forecast

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for July, released by the government on Saturday(rounded): July *June Balance ($ billion) +4.27 +3.63 Exports ($ billion) 42.83 39.23 (% growth vs yr ago) -7.0 -10.9 Imports ($ billion) 38.56 35.60 (% growth vs yr ago) -11.9 -11.2 Avg exports per working day -7.0 -18.4 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on July 15 NOTES: - Exports in July declined 7.0% from a year earlier, extending the contraction into a fifth month. - Reuters poll: July exports were forecast to contract a median 9.7% year-on-year, while imports were seen tumbling 11.5%, according to a Reuters poll of 12 economists. - There were 25 working days in July, same as the comparable month of 2019. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Daniel Wallis)