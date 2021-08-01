Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea July exports surge 29.6% y/y, miss forecast

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for July, released by the
government on Sunday (rounded):

                                July    *June
 Balance ($ billion)            +1.76   +4.45
 Exports ($ billion)            55.43   54.80
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +29.6   +39.8
 Imports ($ billion)            53.67   50.35
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +38.2   +40.7
 * Revised on July 15
       
    NOTES:
    - June exports surged 29.6% from a year earlier, government
data showed on Sunday, marking the ninth consecutive month of
expansion.
    - Reuters poll: Outbound shipments in July were seen
expanding 30.2% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a
poll of 16 economists showed.
    - There were 24.5 working days last month, versus 25 days in
the comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
