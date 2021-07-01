Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea June exports surge 39.7% y/y, beat forecast

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for June, released by the
government on Thursday(rounded):

                                 June    *May
 Balance ($ billion)            +4.44   +2.94
 Exports ($ billion)            54.80   50.76
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +39.7   +45.6
 Imports ($ billion)            50.36   47.81
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +40.7   +37.9
 * Revised on June 15
       
    NOTES:
    - June exports expanded 39.7% from a year earlier,
government data showed on Thursday, extending the growth to an
eighth straight month, and following a 45.6% growth in May when
it marked the sharpest increase since August 1988.
    - Reuters poll: June exports were forecast to rise 33.6%
from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters survey of
17 economists showed.
    - There were 24 working days last month, versus 23.5 days in
the comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
