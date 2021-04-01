TABLE-S.Korea March exports jump 16.6% y/y, beats forecasts

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for March, released by the government on Thursday (rounded): March *Feb Balance ($ billion) +4.17 +2.62 Exports ($ billion) 53.83 44.81 (% growth vs yr ago) +16.6 +9.5 Imports ($ billion) 49.65 42.19 (% growth vs yr ago) +18.8 +14.1 Avg exports per working day +16.6 +26.4 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on March 15 NOTES: - March exports expanded for a fifth straight month and by 16.6% from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday. - Reuters poll: March exports were seen expanding 16.2% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 15 economists showed. - There were 24 working days in March, the same as the comparable month of 2020. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)