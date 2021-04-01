Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea March exports jump 16.6% y/y, beats forecasts

By Reuters Staff

    SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for March, released by the
government on Thursday (rounded):

                                March    *Feb
 Balance ($ billion)            +4.17   +2.62
 Exports ($ billion)            53.83   44.81
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +16.6    +9.5
 Imports ($ billion)            49.65   42.19
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +18.8   +14.1
 Avg exports per working day    +16.6   +26.4
 (% growth vs yr ago)                  
 * Revised on March 15
       
    NOTES:
    - March exports expanded for a fifth straight month and by
16.6% from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
    - Reuters poll: March exports were seen expanding 16.2% from
a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 15 economists
showed.
    - There were 24 working days in March, the same as the
comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
