TABLE-S.Korea May exports rise 45.6% y/y in biggest expansion in 32 years

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for May, released by the government on Tuesday (rounded): May *Apr Balance ($ billion) +2.93 +0.43 Exports ($ billion) 50.73 51.22 (% growth vs yr ago) +45.6 +41.2 Imports ($ billion) 47.81 50.79 (% growth vs yr ago) +37.9 +33.9 Avg exports per working day +49.0 +29.5 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on May 15 NOTES: - May exports expanded 45.6% from a year earlier, the sharpest increase since August 1988 and extending the growth to a seventh straight month, government data showed on Tuesday. - Reuters poll: May exports were forecast to surge 48.5% this month from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 11 economists showed. - There were 21.5 working days in May, one fewer than the comparable month of 2020. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)