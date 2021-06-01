Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea May exports rise 45.6% y/y in biggest expansion in 32 years

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for May, released by the
government on Tuesday (rounded):

                                  May    *Apr
 Balance ($ billion)            +2.93   +0.43
 Exports ($ billion)            50.73   51.22
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +45.6   +41.2
 Imports ($ billion)            47.81   50.79
 (% growth vs yr ago)           +37.9   +33.9
 Avg exports per working day    +49.0   +29.5
 (% growth vs yr ago)                  
 * Revised on May 15
       
    NOTES:
    - May exports expanded 45.6% from a year earlier, the
sharpest increase since August 1988 and extending the growth to
a seventh straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.
    - Reuters poll: May exports were forecast to surge 48.5%
this month from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters
survey of 11 economists showed.
    - There were 21.5 working days in May, one fewer than the
comparable month of 2020.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up