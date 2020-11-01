Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea Oct exports slide 3.6%, slightly better than forecasts

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for October, released by
the government on Sunday(rounded):
                                         Oct    *Sept
 Balance ($ billion)                   +5.98    +8.70
 Exports ($ billion)                   44.98    48.04
 (% growth vs yr ago)                   -3.6     +7.6
 Imports ($ billion)                   39.00    39.35
 (% growth vs yr ago)                   -5.8     +1.6
 Avg exports per working day (%         +5.6     -4.1
 growth vs yr ago)                            
 * Revised on Oct. 15
       
    NOTES:
    - Exports slipped back into contraction in October, after a
7.6% jump in September - the first expansion since February and
the fastest rise in 23 months.
    - Reuters poll: South Korea's exports likely fell 4.0% in
October due to fewer working days than a year earlier, while
imports slid 2.1%, according to a median estimate of 15
economists.
    - There were 21 working days in October, two days less than
the comparable month of 2019.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up