TABLE-S.Korea Oct exports slide 3.6%, slightly better than forecasts

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for October, released by the government on Sunday(rounded): Oct *Sept Balance ($ billion) +5.98 +8.70 Exports ($ billion) 44.98 48.04 (% growth vs yr ago) -3.6 +7.6 Imports ($ billion) 39.00 39.35 (% growth vs yr ago) -5.8 +1.6 Avg exports per working day (% +5.6 -4.1 growth vs yr ago) * Revised on Oct. 15 NOTES: - Exports slipped back into contraction in October, after a 7.6% jump in September - the first expansion since February and the fastest rise in 23 months. - Reuters poll: South Korea's exports likely fell 4.0% in October due to fewer working days than a year earlier, while imports slid 2.1%, according to a median estimate of 15 economists. - There were 21 working days in October, two days less than the comparable month of 2019. (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)