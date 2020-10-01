TABLE-S.Korea Sept exports jump 7.7%, beating forecasts

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for September, released by the government on Thursday(rounded): Sept *August Balance ($ billion) +8.88 +3.84 Exports ($ billion) 48.05 39.57 (% growth vs yr ago) +7.7 -10.1 Imports ($ billion) 39.17 35.74 (% growth vs yr ago) +1.1 -15.8 Avg exports per working day -4.0 -4.0 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on Sept. 15 NOTES: - Exports in September grew for the first time in seven months and marks the fastest gain in 23 months. - Reuters poll: South Korea's exports likely grew for the first time in seven months in September due to more working days than a year earlier, according to a median estimate of 18 economists. - There were 23 working days in September, 2.5 days more than the comparable month of 2019. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)