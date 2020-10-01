Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-S.Korea Sept exports jump 7.7%, beating forecasts

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's
preliminary export and import figures for September, released by
the government on Thursday(rounded):
                                   Sept  *August
 Balance ($ billion)              +8.88    +3.84
 Exports ($ billion)              48.05    39.57
 (% growth vs yr ago)              +7.7    -10.1
 Imports ($ billion)              39.17    35.74
 (% growth vs yr ago)              +1.1    -15.8
 Avg exports per working day       -4.0     -4.0
 (% growth vs yr ago)                    
 * Revised on Sept. 15
       
    NOTES:
    - Exports in September grew for the first time in seven
months and marks the fastest gain in 23 months.
    - Reuters poll: South Korea's exports likely grew for the
first time in seven months in September due to more working days
than a year earlier, according to a median estimate of 18
economists.
    - There were 23 working days in September, 2.5 days more
than the comparable month of 2019.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up