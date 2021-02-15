UPDATE 1-S.Korea Feb 1-10 exports surge 69.1% y/y on strong global demand, chip and auto sales

(Adds details)

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports during the first 10 days of February surged 69.1% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday, driven by a sales boost in major exporting products and strong overseas demand.

By product, shipments of semiconductors, cars and mobile phones expanded 57.9%, 102.4% and 88%, respectively.

By destination, those to China, the United States and the European Union soared 65.7%, 91.4% and 126.1% each.

When eliminating the calendar effect, exports rose 39.3%. There were 1.5 more working days in Feb. 1-10 from the comparable period of 2020.

Meanwhile, data also showed imports jumped 71.9% during the period.

In Jan. 1-10, exports and imports tumbled 15.5% and 22.3%, respectively.

Feb. 1-20 preliminary trade data will be released on Feb. 22 and data for the full month will be released on March 1. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)