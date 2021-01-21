UPDATE 1-S.Korea Jan 1-20 exports grow much faster, buoyed by sales of chips, cars

(Adds details)

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean exports expanded at a much faster pace in the first 20 days of January, driven by strong demand from major trading partners and underpinned by crucial sales of chips, cars and mobile devices.

Outbound shipments increased 10.6% from a year earlier to $28.23 billion in Jan. 1-20 period, customs agency data showed on Thursday, picking up from a gain of 1.2% in the comparable period of December 2020.

A breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors jumped 11.6%, while those of mobile phones and cars surged 60.5% and 15.7%, respectively.

Data also showed exports to China rose a rapid 18.6%, while those to the United States and the European Union also increased at an equally solid 18.6% and 16.0%, respectively.

On the imports side, purchases edged up 1.5% to $28.60 billion during the period, rebounding from a 7.6% decline in Dec. 1-20, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $0.37 billion for the period.

Full-month data for January will be released on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)