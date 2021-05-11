S.Korea April jobs rise at sharpest pace in nearly 7 years, doubling from March

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s unemployment rate fell to an eight-month low in April, while the number of people employed rose at the sharpest pace in nearly seven years, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slid to 3.7% last month, versus 3.9% in March, data showed, while 652,000 jobs were added, the most since Aug. 2014 and more than doubling from 314,000 jobs a month earlier. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)