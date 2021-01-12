S.Korea Dec jobs fall at sharpest pace since 1999; 2020 unemployment rate at 19-year-high

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s unemployment rate surged to an 11-year high in December, while the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in nearly 22 years, as toughened COVID-19 distancing measures at home amid the third wave of coronavirus struck businesses.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 4.6% in December, the highest since January 2010. For the 2020 year it stood at 4.0%, the worst since 2001, data from the Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

Data also showed the number of employed people in South Korea was 26.5 million in December, 628,000 fewer than a year earlier, logging the sharpest fall since February 1999. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler)