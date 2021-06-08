Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea May unemployment rate inches up, more jobs added

By Reuters Staff

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s unemployment rate edged up in May, after falling to an eight-month low in April, but the number of people employed continued to rise at a sharp pace, underpinning hopes for a gradual recovery in the labour market.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8% last month, versus 3.7% in April, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday, while 619,000 jobs were added, after 652,000 people were employed a month earlier, the most since August 2014. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

