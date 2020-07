SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Wednesday its board member Cho Yoon-je will vote at the policy meeting on Thursday.

Cho, one of the three newly appointed members in April, was excluded from the board’s May 28 meeting as his stock portfolio collided with the bank’s qualification on board members.

The Bank of Korea in its statement said the board has confirmed Cho has offloaded all the shares he hold.