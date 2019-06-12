S.Korea cenbank appears to move towards policy easing: finmin

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said the central bank chief’s remarks made earlier on Wednesday appeared to show that the Bank of Korea is moving towards policy easing.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech commemorating the institution’s 69th anniversary that the bank should respond appropriately as uncertainties such as U.S.-China trade conflicts have risen sharply.

“As a whole, (Governor Lee’s remarks) appear to show the bank is moving towards policy easing,” a ministry official quoted Minister Hong Nam-ki as saying in response to questions from reporters after a scheduled meeting.