Financials

S.Korea finmin, c.bank says monetary policy needs adjusting

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank will need to adjust the extent of loose monetary policy to better tackle the growing financial imbalances, a joint statement from the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry showed on Friday.

The statement, released after a rare meeting between finance minister Hong Nam-ki and BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol, said fiscal policies will need to remain expansionary for the time being.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

