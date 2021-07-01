S.Korea finmin, c.bank says monetary policy needs adjusting

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank will need to adjust the extent of loose monetary policy to better tackle the growing financial imbalances, a joint statement from the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry showed on Friday.
The statement, released after a rare meeting between finance minister Hong Nam-ki and BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol, said fiscal policies will need to remain expansionary for the time being.
