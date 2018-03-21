FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 21, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

S.Korea has contingency plan if market volatility widens-vice finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s vice finance minister said on Thursday the government is ready to act to stabilize financial markets should volatilities widen, but added that a U.S. decision to lift interest rate is likely to have a limited market impact.

“Measures to stabilize markets will be deployed in a timely manner according to a contingency plan already in place should volatilities widen,” Ko Kyoung-kwon said in a meeting with counterparts from the Bank of Korea and financial regulators.

The policy meeting on Thursday was scheduled to assess the market impact of the Federal Reserve’s decision to lift the federal funds rate target range.

Ko also said the government will closely watch trade protectionist moves, as well as major political events scheduled for April and May including U.S-North Korea summit.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Dahee Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.