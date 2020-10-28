S.Korea President Moon says govt firmly committed to stabilising property market

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the government remains firmly committed to stabilising the property market and curbing speculative transactions.

In a parliamentary speech, Moon expressed hopes for a continued economic rebound in the fourth quarter after posting growth in the previous quarter. He noted that exports are recovering, while easing of social distancing curbs provided conditions for improvement in domestic demand. (Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)