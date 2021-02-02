S.Korea ruling party to prepare another round of COVID-19 cash handouts, extra budget

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s ruling party plans to prepare a fourth round of COVID-19 cash handouts and an extra budget of sufficient scale to support those affected by the nation’s tough social distancing measures, its leader Lee Nak-yon said in a parliamentary speech on Tuesday.

Lee added that both a targeted approach and support for all households will be addressed when the ruling Democratic Party draws up the supplementary budget. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)