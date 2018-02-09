FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 9, 2018 / 1:06 AM / in 14 hours

S.Korea says economic recovery to continue, job growth remains weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy will continue to recover with improving exports and investment activities, even as job growth remains weak, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Shipments of memory chips will post robust growth thanks to soaring global demand, although slowing job growth for young South Koreans is holding back overall growth, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.

The nation’s youth unemployment stood at 9.2 percent as of December 2017, up from 8.4 percent a month earlier.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.