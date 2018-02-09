S.Korea says economic recovery to continue, job growth remains weak

SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy will continue to recover with improving exports and investment activities, even as job growth remains weak, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Shipments of memory chips will post robust growth thanks to soaring global demand, although slowing job growth for young South Koreans is holding back overall growth, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.

The nation’s youth unemployment stood at 9.2 percent as of December 2017, up from 8.4 percent a month earlier.