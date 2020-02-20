S.Korea prosecutors launch probe into Lime Asset Management

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have launched an investigation into Lime Asset Management and Shinhan Investment Corp after they were accused by regulators of covering up losses at Lime.

The headquarters of both firms were searched on Wednesday, an official with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said, declining to be identified.

The country’s Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement last week the firms were aware of possible losses from Lime investments in assets managed by U.S.-based International Investment Group (IIG) but did not disclose the information to investors.

It added that Lime had suspended withdrawals, mostly by retail investors, worth around 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) as of end-2019.

Lime manages assets worth around 2.8 trillion won, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association. Shinhan is one of the companies that distributed Lime’s products.

Calls by Reuters to Lime’s offices seeking comment were not answered.

Shinhan said in a statement that it has faithfully collaborated with the FSS’s inspection and would do the same with the investigation by prosecutors. A spokesman also confirmed that Shinhan’s headquarters had been searched by prosecutors.

An official with the Financial Supervisory Service told Reuters on Wednesday that Lime had invested 240 billion won in IIG and “the money invested in that fund is almost gone, for all practical purposes.”

The official was not authorised to speak to media on the matter and declined to be identified. ($1 = 1,199.0200 won)