March 27, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

S.Korea's due diligence on GM's local unit going 'smoothly' -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s due diligence on General Motor’s local unit is “going smoothly” as the U.S. automaker has submitted a number of documents to help the process, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

This month, state-funded Korea Development Bank, GM Korea’s second-biggest shareholder, began a due diligence review to decide whether to inject more capital into the loss-making business. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; writing by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jason Neely)

