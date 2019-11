SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI), South Korea's largest animal feed maker, issued tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes of corn for March arrival and 60,000 tonnes of soybean meal for July arrival, according to a bid document. The tenders will close at 0730 GMT on Thursday and details are as follows: -Corn TONNES(M/T) ARRIVAL 45,000-69,000 March 25, 2020 -Soybean meal TONNES (M/T) ARRIVAL 60,000 July 5, 2020 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)