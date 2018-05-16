FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 8:15 AM / in an hour

S.Korea's GS Caltex buys 5 mln barrels of U.S. crude for June-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - GS Caltex, South Korea’s second-biggest refiner, purchased 5 million barrels of U.S. crude, mainly Eagle Ford and WTI Midland for arrival between June and August, the company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The refiner also bought 4.75 million barrels of U.S. crude for delivery from January through May, as it has become more economically viable to purchase U.S. oil, the spokesman added.

GS Caltex, equally owned by Chevron Corp and GS Holdings, had brought in 4.8 million barrels of U.S. crude last year, the spokesman added. (Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

