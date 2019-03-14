S.Korea's Homeplus to drop REIT IPO plan

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Private equity-controlled South Korean hypermarket chain Homeplus Co Ltd said on Thursday that it has decided to pull out of its plan to list a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Homeplus said it had aimed to raise up to 1.7 trillion won ($1.50 billion) from the listing, but demand from overseas investors fell short of expectations.

South Korea’s private equity firm MBK Partners bought Homeplus from Tesco PLC for $6.1 billion in 2015. ($1 = 1,131.1000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)