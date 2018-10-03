FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Oilbank inks gasoline supply deal with Mexico's PMI

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, said on Wednesday it has signed a gasoline supply deal with Mexico’s PMI Comercio Internacional to diversify its markets.

* Hyundai Oilbank will provide 2.1 million barrels of gasoline to the trading arm of Mexico’s state-run Pemex, for the first half of next year, the South Korean refiner said in a statement.

* The refiner said it will seek to ink a multi-year term deal with PMI in the second half of next year.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
