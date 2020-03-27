Healthcare
March 27, 2020 / 6:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea says currency swap with Japan desirable

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s prime minister on Friday said bringing back a bilateral currency swap facility with Japan would be desirable as it would strengthen trade and financial stability.

“A currency swap with Japan previously was in place for a long time (before it lapsed) and it made big contributions to the currency market so it would be right to establish currency swap (with Japan),” Chung Sye-kyun told reporters. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, writing by Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below