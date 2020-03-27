S.Korea says currency swap with Japan desirable

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s prime minister on Friday said bringing back a bilateral currency swap facility with Japan would be desirable as it would strengthen trade and financial stability.

“A currency swap with Japan previously was in place for a long time (before it lapsed) and it made big contributions to the currency market so it would be right to establish currency swap (with Japan),” Chung Sye-kyun told reporters. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, writing by Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)