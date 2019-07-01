Communications Equipment
S.Korea's fin min holds meeting to discuss Japan's export curbs

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister held a meeting to discuss Japan’s decision to tighten exports of tech materials to the country, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

The meeting was earlier reported by Yonhap and comes after Japan said it would step up restrictions on exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea in response to a Seoul’s ruling on forced labour during World War Two.

The official did not give further details. (Reporting by Yena Park; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Sam Holmes)

