South Korea fails to drum up support at WTO in row with Japan

GENEVA, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s bid to garner international support in a row with Japan by airing its case at the World Trade Organization brought no visible dividend on Wednesday, as no other countries took the floor to support either side, a Geneva trade official said.

South Korea is protesting against Japan’s plan to remove it from a list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions, and brought the issue to the WTO’s General Council. After Japan’s ambassador rejected Seoul’s complaint, no other countries weighed in, the official said. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Gareth Jones)