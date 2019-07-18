Technology, Media and Telecommunications
South Korea could reconsider intelligence-sharing deal with Japan - Yonhap

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - South Korea could reconsider its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan as relations between the two U.S. allies deteriorate, a South Korean national security official told lawmakers on Thursday, Yonhap reported.

National security adviser Chung Eui-yong told a gathering of political party leaders and President Moon Jae-in that while Seoul’s current stance is to maintain the intelligence sharing arrangement, it could be reconsidered if the situation worsens, Shim Sang-jeung, of the minor opposition Justice Party, told reporters.

Moon and other government officials were meeting the leaders of five major political parties to discuss an ongoing feud with Japan, which took a turn for the worse after Tokyo imposed export curbs on some materials used by South Korea’s huge technology companies.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

