South Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has urged Japan to withdraw export controls on high-tech materials bound for South Korea, he said on Monday, calling the restriction a bid to limit bilateral private trade with a political aim.

In his first public remarks on Japan’s restriction on exports to South Korea, Moon said the issue had became a concern for the world as it put a global supply chain at risk.

South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc - the world’s top memory chipmakers, and suppliers to Apple and China’s Huawei Technologies - could face delays if the measures that took effect on Thursday drag on.