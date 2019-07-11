Row with Japan to affect S.Korean growth: S&P chief economist

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - The dispute between South Korea and Japan over wartime forced labour will affect South Korea’s economic growth, the Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

Japan has tightened curbs on exports of three materials crucial for advanced consumer electronics bound for South Korea, amid a deepening row between the two countries over the forced labour issue.

The dispute is as unpredictable as the U.S.-China trade war, said Chief Economist Shaun Roache. (Reporting by Joori Roh; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Darren Schuettler)